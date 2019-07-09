Jay Onrait Blasts Chris Broussard, Calls Him 'Biggest F***ing Fraud' in Sports Media

Jay Onrait was not thrilled with how certain media members acted during Kawhi Leonard’s free agency. The TSN personality sent shrapnel towards a few media members, but he saved the most vitriol for FS1’s Chris Broussard.

On the latest “Jay and Dan Podcast,” Onrait went in on Broussard:

“I don’t know why that would be, I don’t know why they would want that. To save face, I guess? What good would it do them to feed them misinformation, right? Kawhi’s so secretive, everyone knows he’s secretive, no one’s expecting any information to come out from him. So I just have to assume that everyone was fucking lying! Everyone knew nothing, nothing! And they were saying that they knew everything! Chris Broussard, who worked at Fox and is the biggest fucking fraud in the history of sports media, ever, ESPN kicked him out, Fox kicked him out, I don’t know what he’s doing now, saying that the Clippers were out of it for sure and it was down to the Lakers and Raptors, he knew nothing! They knew nothing! It’s all bullshit!”

As we’ve noted, the loudest media voices were pretty much completely wrong all along. That said, this isn’t the first time Broussard has screwed up royally.