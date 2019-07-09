PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain; LeBron James Has a New-Look Team; Justin Verlander Rips MLB Balls

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is coming to you from New York this week.

Jessica confused Ron Howard: Jessica Chastain revealed that Ron Howard once mistook her for his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard.

Can LeBron make it work: Can LeBron James make the new-look Los Angeles Lakers work?

Verlander isn’t happy: Justin Verlander says this year’s MLB balls are “a f***ing joke.”

Tweet of the Day:

Believe me, it felt even weirder to be in this photo than it is for you to look at it right now. #LIONKING is out next Friday! pic.twitter.com/rvukM5vqLp — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) July 9, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Sets MLB Record With 29 Home Runs in First Round of Home Run Derby

Justin Verlander Believes MLB is Juicing Baseballs

Tacko Fall Is Tantalizing

Three MLB Teams That Could Make Second Half Playoff Push

Around the Sports Internet:

Rob Gronkowski reportedly catches passes from Tom Brady at UCLA workout

MLB midseason awards

Money and titles aren’t enough in today’s NBA

Was the 2019 Home Run Derby the best ever?

Song of the Day: