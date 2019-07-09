Marcus Morris Might Bail on Spurs for Better Knicks Offer

In the midst of last week’s NBA free agency fury, one signing that may have gone under most radars was Marcus Morris to the Spurs. Morris had a career year last season in every facet of the game, and while he won’t always be shooting 40 percent from three, he established himself as an effective two-way player who could fit with just about any offense in the league.

The Spurs were undoubtedly excited to nab Morris to help shore up their forward position and give them more flexibility around the stars in the backcourt. Things aren’t set in stone yet, though, and Morris is now considering other options. Despite his reported agreement, Adrian Wojnarowski now reports Morris may renege on his two-year, $20 million deal with San Antonio, and Chris Haynes reports he may head to New York for a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Reporting with @MarcJSpearsESPN: Free agent Marcus Morris — who committed to a two-year, $20M Spurs deal w/ player option — is re-considering agreement. Morris is now considering a free agent deal with Knicks, who'll have additional cap space with reworking of Bullock deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2019

Yahoo Sources: New York Knicks have a one-year, roughly $15 million offer on the table for Marcus Morris who is considering reneging on his two-year, $20 million agreement with San Antonio. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2019

While the Spurs and Knicks are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to organizational competence, Morris clearly wants to bet on himself. Even his Spurs deal gave him a decent yearly salary with the chance to hit the market before he starts to really decline. Going back on his original agreement to enter the market a year earlier might be worth it, especially seeing as next year’s free agent crop is light on stars.

The Knicks are signing every forward they can get their hands on, it would seem. Meanwhile, San Antonio can’t be happy about this possibility. There aren’t many replacements available after the craziness of free agency has all but died down. It’s not often you see a player go back on an agreement made during the moratorium, but crazier things have happened this free agency.