Michigan Finally Beats Ohio State

Michigan has finally secured a long-awaited victory over hated rival Ohio State after so many years of disappointment. But not in the real world. Yet.

The Wolverines have only captured future success against the Buckeyes in the mind of Phil Steele. The college football writer ranks Michigan No. 3, behind Alabama and Clemson, and forecasts the following:

During the same radio appearance, Steele said he believes the Big Ten will snap its two-year Playoff drought thanks to the Wolverines. Steele credits the rise of Shea Patterson and the fact Michigan gets Ohio State at home as primary factors for picking an against-the-grain Big Ten champ. Michigan has not beaten the Buckeyes during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, but is favored in that rivalry showdown this fall, as well as every other regular-season game, Steele says. From Steele: “Last year Ohio State was a home dog for the first time in seven years and pulled the upset. This time the game is in Ann Arbor and with a much improved offense, Michigan runs the table.”

Bold. Jim Harbaugh is yet to vanquish the men from Columbus during his time in Ann Arbor. His alma mater has lost 14 of the last 15 meetings in the series.

Ohio State stomped Michigan last year, 62-39, in what many believed would be the game to end the streak. Pre-emptive revenge has to taste sweet for fans of Big Blue, who at this point will take whatever they can get.