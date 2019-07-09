NFL

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating

Olivia Culpo appears to have moved on from Danny Amendola. The model is spending a lot of time with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The couple took their romance to Mexico this weekend and they didn’t seem to care if people saw.

Here’s a photo she posted during the trip:

View this post on Instagram

Officially on vacation mode 😁

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Honestly after the Amendola romance it’s good to see her move on. I mean, quite frankly it was just a lot of drama and I was tired of writing about it.

But hey good for McCaffrey man. Check out some of the awesome Instagram work from Culpo below and on the next few pages.

View this post on Instagram

Lean wit it

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

View this post on Instagram

Where we BBQing tomorrow.. Drop a pin 📍

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

