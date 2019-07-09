Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating
By: Ryan Phillips |
1 hour ago
Olivia Culpo appears to have moved on from Danny Amendola. The model is spending a lot of time with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The couple took their romance to Mexico this weekend and they didn’t seem to care if people saw.
Here’s a photo she posted during the trip:
Honestly after the Amendola romance it’s good to see her move on. I mean, quite frankly it was just a lot of drama and I was tired of writing about it.
But hey good for McCaffrey man. Check out some of the awesome Instagram work from Culpo below and on the next few pages.
