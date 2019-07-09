Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Appear to be Dating

Olivia Culpo appears to have moved on from Danny Amendola. The model is spending a lot of time with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The couple took their romance to Mexico this weekend and they didn’t seem to care if people saw.

Here’s a photo she posted during the trip:

Honestly after the Amendola romance it’s good to see her move on. I mean, quite frankly it was just a lot of drama and I was tired of writing about it.

But hey good for McCaffrey man. Check out some of the awesome Instagram work from Culpo below and on the next few pages.