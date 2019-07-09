Roundup: Amazon Workers to Strike During Prime Day; Dems Subpoena Trump Organization; Eric Swalwell Drops Out of Presidential Race

Mariah Carey wins ‘bottle cap challenge’ with top-popping note… Amazon workers will strike during Prime Day… Eric Swalwell has dropped out of the 2020 presidential campaign… Samuel L. Jackson will join Chris Rock’s Saw reboot… A$AP Rocky appeal denied, will continue to be held in Sweden under investigation for assault… Kris Kobach misspells name in Senate race registration… USWNT jersey sales nearly double after Nike starts selling them in men’s sizes… Congressional Democrats subpoena Trump organization… Accuser in Kevin Spacey sex assault case pleads the Fifth… Tunisia, Rwanda to skip women’s volleyball at Africa Cup of Nations… One-fifth of all Dutch churches are now secular buildings

Savor the USWNT, the Champions Who Never Stopped [Ringer]

Netflix’s Worst Nightmare Has Come True [Forbes]

Inside Techshot, the Audacious Plan to Shoot Tiny Spaceships to Alpha Centauri [Technology Review]

Why MLB Stars Sign Bad Contracts [Bleacher Report]

Kawhi Leonard, the Man Who Understands Power [Yahoo]

It really is just mesmerizing to watch this guy

It’s not news Tacko Fall is tall, but I mean, come on

Feet on the ground, knees bent, hand still on the rim. The NBA may have to raise the hoop b/c of Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/yr0M6ksIdm — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 9, 2019

More Mohammad Sanu trick plays!

Mohamed Sanu is a human cannon (via @Mo_12_Sanu) pic.twitter.com/0xKtKVD5sN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 9, 2019

Cool as a cucumber

This is downright offensive

A song to start your day