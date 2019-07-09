VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Crossed Up at Charity Basketball Event

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the best boxer of the century, and one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves. His skills in the ring don’t necessarily translate elsewhere, however. This fact was never more obvious than when Mayweather, participating in a charity basketball game at UCLA, ended up on an island against a street baller named Larry “Bone Collector” Williams. With a name like that, you probably know what happens next.

Accomplishing what few others could, Williams sent Mayweather flying to the floor with a vicious crossover. The Bone Collector added another pair of ankles to the collection.

All the money made from 20 years of professional boxing couldn’t stop what was coming when Williams saw he was alone with Mayweather. No mercy to be had.

If I found myself one-on-one against someone dubbed the Bone Collector, my fate is sealed. It’s nice to know even an elite athlete like Mayweather is in the same boat.