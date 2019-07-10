PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Shaun Livingston Waived by Warriors; Megan Rapinoe Accepts Invitation From Congress

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently a few blocks from the U.S. women’s soccer team’s parade.

Alison and Becky in ESPN: Alison Brie and Becky Lynch are on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. Brie and Lynch bonded over wrestling in the article.

Livingston waived: The Warriors have waived three-time champion Shaun Livingston to save some cash. The 34-year-old plans to play his 16th season.

Rapinoe accepts invitation to Congress: Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation to visit Congress.

Kawhi Leonard Only Signs Three-Year Deal With Clippers

Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma Just Friends on a Boat

Biggest Losers in NBA Free Agency

The Nets Want You to Think Kevin Durant Might Play Next Season

The American League won its seventh straight MLB All-Star Game

Adam Silver is not a fan of players demanding trades

Is Russell Westbrook worth $171 million to the Heat

Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t get a deal from the Houston Texans before the franchise tag deadline

