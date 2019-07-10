Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma Just Friends on a Boat

Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma were spotted on a yacht over the July 4th holiday and any time you see something like that the thoughts immediately jump to the idea that they are a bourgeoning couple:

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Spotted on Yacht with Kendall Jenner https://t.co/Mz80K4rM4r — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2019

Not so fast. Entertainment Tonight has a source who says “They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben [Simmons].” Despite their boat adventure, it doesn’t seem the pair will appear together again anytime soon.

This is a developing story and The Big Lead will monitor it for as long as it goes.