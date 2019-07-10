The Nets Want You to Think Kevin Durant Might Play Next Season

During a press conference on Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said he wouldn’t speculate on when Kevin Durant may return next season. Leading up to the press conference, most had already ruled Durant out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

#Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t ruled @KDTrey5 in or out for the upcoming season. Left it open ended. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) July 9, 2019

If Durant can return at some point in the season, it’s safe to assume he will not be anywhere near 100 percent.. Yet at even 80 percent, there are few players on the court anywhere close to his level.

His new team, with Kyrie Irving, is good enough to get them into the top half of the East. And with Kawhi Leonard now out West, the East can officially be deemed as wide open.

There is, of course, a financial incentive for Marks and any other member of the Nets’ organization to say this. Ruling Durant out would affect general interest in the team and the desire for many to buy season tickets. This narrative also benefits Durant’s image; if he’s willing to try and recover on an accelerated timeline to help his team, public opinion will shift in Durant’s favor.

This is likely going to be a year-long story that will be far more discussed than what the Nets are doing on the basketball court. But, hey, that is the NBA these days.