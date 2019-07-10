Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Astros, Brewers Are After Mets Ace

Noah Syndergaard is one of the top trade targets on the market this summer, with the New York Mets out of playoff contention, he’ll likely be moved before the deadline. Teams are already circling around Thor as they look to improve their rotations for the stretch run and beyond.

Syndergaard is 26 and struggling through a tough season. He is posting career-worsts in ERA (4.68) and WHIP (1.28), and has 101 strikeouts over 105.2 innings and a 6-4 record in 17 starts. While his numbers haven’t been great, the big righty can still run his fastball up to 98 consistently.

Brewers are interested

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly interested. They are actually monitoring both Syndergaard and teammate Zack Wheeler. Milwaukee has a decent system, so the Mets could likely get a solid return for either righty.

Meanwhile, the Brewers sit a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the National League Central. Adding Syndergaard or Wheeler could likely improve the team’s rotation. Milwaukee currently ranks 11th in the National League with a 4.54 ERA.

Astros are kicking around too

The Houston Astros are currently digging around on Syndergaard as well. With Gerrit Cole hitting free agency this winter, Houston will be looking to secure someone to take his place in the rotation. Syndergaard is making $6 million for this season and is due to receive a raise in 2020 when he hits arbitration.

Justin Verlander is the only Astros pitcher who has thrown more than 100 innings this year who is under contract for 2020.

Padres are looking for arms

The San Diego Padres have been interested in Syndergaard for a while and it appears they are after him again this season. The Padres have the best farm system in baseball and an insane wealth of prospects. The Mets could easily get the best return from San Diego.

The Padres currently rank 10th in the National League in ERA (4.54) and desperately need a front of the rotation starter. Syndergaard would easily fit the bill.