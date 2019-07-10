RJ Barrett Hoists Airball as Stephanie Ready Says There's No Reason to Worry About His Shooting

RJ Barrett has not looked like a world-beater through three games of the NBA Summer League. Fans of the New York Knicks would prefer he show the flashes of talent that allowed him to be attractive enough for the third overall pick in the NBA Draft.

He played better last night, notching a double-double. Unfortunately, the lefthander did NBA TV reporter Stephanie Ready no favors. While she was talking about how there’s no reason to worry about Barrett’s shooting stroke, the former Duke guard offered up a cringeworthy airball.

That ain’t right.

As always, timing is ………………………………. everything.