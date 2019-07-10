Roundup: Ariana Grande; Ross Perot Dies at 89; Tom Steyer Announces 2020 Run; Mexican Finance Minister Quits

Ariana Grande opens up about Mac Miller, Pete Davidson in Vogue interview… Billionaire Ross Perot dies at 89… Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter… In-state students at University of Texas will receive full scholarships if parents’ income is less than 65k…Billionaire Tom Steyer announces 2020 run… Judges may strike down Obamacare in Texas… 1,250 foot road linking Europe to China given green light… Heroic uncle rescues niece from burning house… Alligator living in Humboldt Park Lagoon, Chicago… Actor Kang Ji Hwan arrested for sexual assault… Comedians raise money for FDNY families… Eight arrested at port protest in Salt Lake City…
On the Outside: The Harsh Reality of Life After “Love Island” [Ringer]
The Battle of Grace Church Preschool in Brooklyn [The Cut]
Ranking All 32 NFL Offensive Lines [PFF]
The Persuasive Power of the Wolf Lady [New Yorker]
Retired Gronk may be the best Gronk
If summer league is good for anything, it’s massive dunks
This is… horrifying
This is somehow going to be better than the Black Panther soundtrack
Your morning comic.
