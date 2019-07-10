Roundup: Ariana Grande; Ross Perot Dies at 89; Tom Steyer Announces 2020 Run; Mexican Finance Minister Quits

Ariana Grande opens up about Mac Miller, Pete Davidson in Vogue interview… Billionaire Ross Perot dies at 89… Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter… In-state students at University of Texas will receive full scholarships if parents’ income is less than 65k…Billionaire Tom Steyer announces 2020 run… Judges may strike down Obamacare in Texas… 1,250 foot road linking Europe to China given green light… Heroic uncle rescues niece from burning house… Alligator living in Humboldt Park Lagoon, Chicago… Actor Kang Ji Hwan arrested for sexual assault… Comedians raise money for FDNY families… Eight arrested at port protest in Salt Lake City…

On the Outside: The Harsh Reality of Life After “Love Island” [Ringer]

The Battle of Grace Church Preschool in Brooklyn [The Cut]

Ranking All 32 NFL Offensive Lines [PFF]

The Persuasive Power of the Wolf Lady [New Yorker]

Retired Gronk may be the best Gronk

.@RobGronkowski confirms that he's working out with @TomBrady. Could his retirement be short lived? "Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G the one and only!"" pic.twitter.com/hZH51sKloA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 9, 2019

If summer league is good for anything, it’s massive dunks

This is… horrifying

Amazon, 1999: A book store, but online! Amazon, 2019: WE WANT TO BUILD SOMETHING CALLED A “WAR CLOUD.” https://t.co/kFUE1klDJ4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 9, 2019

This is somehow going to be better than the Black Panther soundtrack

“The Lion King: The Gift,” an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. “Spirit,” the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight. https://t.co/IbMpQvJ97U pic.twitter.com/AA7Fxl7hb7 — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 9, 2019

Your morning comic.