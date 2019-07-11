VIDEO: Josh Norman Jumps Over Bull in Spain

Josh Norman is doing Gap Year stuff, including running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. After avoiding injury in the controlled stampede, the Washington Redskins cornerback decided fate hadn’t been tempted enough and sought out a bull to literally leap over.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

And you know what? It was fine. Norman is as healthy as he was before participating in the bucket-list event. Plus, he’s probably richer for the experience.

Having said that, it’s truly wild to see that the Redskins are essentially promoting this activity on the team site. I guess I’m old enough to remember when football teams didn’t want their valuable assets to leap over bulls. Perhaps this is all a sign of progress.

Had things gone south, of course, we’d be looking at an all-time video. Josh Norman Injured in Bull Leap is a deliciously tantalizing piece of clickbait.