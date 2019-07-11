Three Potential Landing Spots for Marcus Stroman

With the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman remains one of the most likely candidates to be dealt. At 28 years old, Stroman is still in the prime of his career and on the final year of his contract with the Blue Jays, who will likely not be resigning him and building towards the future. This season, Stroman has posted a 3.18 ERA and 5-9 record, which in large part can be credited towards the poor team he plays for. It’s also interesting to note Stroman recently removed all references to the Blue Jays on his Twitter profile.

So, Marcus Stroman appears to have removed all references to the Blue Jays in his bio. Nothing showing Toronto in his avi or cover photo, either… pic.twitter.com/Cjwa2UjLTo — Dave Dawn (@FromDaveTilDawn) July 11, 2019

As the Stroman sweepstakes heat up, let’s take a look at three potential destinations for the ace.

New York Yankees

The mutual interest between the New York Yankees and Marcus Stroman could not be more obvious. Amid reports suggesting the Yankees have engaged in conversations with the Blue Jays surrounding Stroman, the pitcher himself recently liked a tweet linking him to the Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

Huh pic.twitter.com/XMbNgwV1Y5 — Beyond the Box Score (@BtBScore) July 9, 2019

It makes sense for Stroman to want to be a Yankee. Born and raised in Medford, New York, grew up as a Yankees fan. In a TMZ video just a few weeks ago, Stroman was asked if he would like to pitch for the Yankees one day, and he said, “One day, I’m going to focus on my time with the Blue Jays right now.”

Stroman’s interest in the Yankees combined with New York’s need for an ace may make for a perfect match.

Atlanta Braves

After adding Dallas Keuchel in early June to bolster the rotation, the Atlanta Braves may not be done just yet. Sitting at first place in the NL East with a 54-37 record, the Braves look to be a serious contender in the National League. Still seeking additional depth in the starting rotation, Stroman could be a perfect fit for Atlanta. According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, there have been no official talks between the Braves and Stroman at this time.

Despite twitter rumors, I hear there’s been no talk to this point between the Braves and Jays involving Marcus Stroman. “Total fabrication,” is a phrase I heard. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 11, 2019

With that said, don’t be surprised if the Braves reach out to the Blue Jays in the coming days. With a solid bullpen and starting lineup of positional players, the Braves’ rotation would immediately leap into a top-tier unit with the addition of Stroman. If Atlanta wants to be a World Series contender there’s no doubt they need to add another starter. Stroman could be the ace to bring them to the next level.

Minnesota Twins

Along with the Yankees, the Minnesota Twinshave been another team to express interest in acquiring Stroman. One of the surprise teams this year, the Twins are currently first in the AL Central with a 56-33 record. Built around 26-year old All-Star shortstop Jorge Polanco, the Twins boast one of the most balanced teams in the entire league. With no big names in their rotation, the Twins are currently sixth in the entire league in starting pitching ERA.

Even though their rotation is off to a strong start, it’s uncertain if they can keep up this unexpected success in the second half of the season. Looking to be a World Series contender this year, acquiring Stroman would give the Twins a much-needed ace and solidify their rotation heading into October. As we saw earlier, Stroman appears to like the idea of playing for the Yankees or Twins as both will give him an opportunity to play meaningful baseball in the fall. You can never have too many pitchers and rather than hoping that their rotation can continue its success, Stroman would guarantee it.