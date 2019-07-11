I Feel Very Bad for the Mayor of Oklahoma City Now

David Holt is a like a lot of Thunder fans, the main difference being that he’s the mayor of Oklahoma City. In the opening hour of free agency, he had high hopes. Paul George and Russell Westbrook were still on the roster, Andre Roberson was that much closer to returning and being productive, and the league appeared to becoming a bit flatter.

If you ask me, a quiet free agency is a blessing when you’ve still got an MVP & an MVP finalist on your roster. Presuming better health, a second full year to hone this dynamic, the return of Roberson, plus renewed league parity, I like our squad just fine. #GoodToBeAThunder pic.twitter.com/zDiVf1j5YF — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) June 30, 2019

Folks, hope is a good thing, perhaps the best of things, but it can certainly look foolish in retrospect. There’s something profoundly sad about looking in the rearview mirror and saying nothing but dashed hopes and dreams.

Holt may not be in office by the time the Thunder are competitive again. You hate to see it.