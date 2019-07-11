Roundup: Nintendo Switch Lite, Best New Restaurants in America, Shannon Elizabeth on American Pie at 20

Roundup: Nintendo Switch Lite, Best New Restaurants in America, Shannon Elizabeth on American Pie at 20

Roundup

Roundup: Nintendo Switch Lite, Best New Restaurants in America, Shannon Elizabeth on American Pie at 20

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Alex Morgan, who celebrated the USWNT World Cup victory parade on Wednesday … ESPY red carpet slideshow … “Billionaire insists he has legal parking spot on West Village street, infuriating neighbors who say he created a fake space for himself” … Details on Nintendo Switch Lite … Cory Booker wants the New York Giants to be called the New Jersey GiantsFree Slurpees for 7/11 Day … “Hamburger and hot dog buns at Walmart and other retailers recalled for plastics-choking hazard” … Over 200k Mazdas recalled for engine issues … Massive flooding in New Orleans … And there is a hurricane in the forecast for this weekend … The Easter eggs in Stranger Things Season 3 … Fed chief doesn’t sound excited about Facebook trying crytocurrency … 

Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 when ‘he forcibly raped me’ [USA Today]

Running list of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends [Slate]

Here’s the cast for the West Side Story revival on Broadway [THR]

Shannon Elizabeth recalls that one scene in American Pie 20 years later [Page Six]

16 best new restaurants in America [Eater]

FOS editor Ian Thomas interviews WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Ric Flair is still cutting Ric Flair promos

Rodney Dangerfield introduces Andrew Dice Clay

 

 

Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home