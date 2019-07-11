Roundup: Nintendo Switch Lite, Best New Restaurants in America, Shannon Elizabeth on American Pie at 20

Alex Morgan, who celebrated the USWNT World Cup victory parade on Wednesday … ESPY red carpet slideshow … “Billionaire insists he has legal parking spot on West Village street, infuriating neighbors who say he created a fake space for himself” … Details on Nintendo Switch Lite … Cory Booker wants the New York Giants to be called the New Jersey Giants … Free Slurpees for 7/11 Day … “Hamburger and hot dog buns at Walmart and other retailers recalled for plastics-choking hazard” … Over 200k Mazdas recalled for engine issues … Massive flooding in New Orleans … And there is a hurricane in the forecast for this weekend … The Easter eggs in Stranger Things Season 3 … Fed chief doesn’t sound excited about Facebook trying crytocurrency …

Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 when ‘he forcibly raped me’ [USA Today]

Running list of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends [Slate]

Here’s the cast for the West Side Story revival on Broadway [THR]

Shannon Elizabeth recalls that one scene in American Pie 20 years later [Page Six]

16 best new restaurants in America [Eater]

FOS editor Ian Thomas interviews WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Ric Flair is still cutting Ric Flair promos

Rodney Dangerfield introduces Andrew Dice Clay