Amir Khan Calls Out Manny Pacquiao After Dominating Billy Dib

Amir Khan wants Manny Pacquiao. After the 32-year-old Mancunian won a joke of a fight against Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia on Friday, he called out Pacquiao, who he has been chasing for years.

Khan scored a fourth-round TKO win over Dib in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when his opponent’s corner threw in the towel. It was a silly fight that never should have happened. The bout took place at welterweight, Khan’s usual weight class. Meanwhile, Dib is a former featherweight world champion and last fought at super featherweight. So he was coming up three full weight classes in the fight.

Khan’s hand speed looked good, but he was also able to attack confidently because he knew the diminutive Dib couldn’t possibly hurt him. Khan’s natural weight is 17 pounds bigger than Dib’s. So yeah, this wasn’t exactly a win to celebrate or boast about.

Pacquiao and Khan used to train together as they bought fought under Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. Still, it’s always seemed like Khan wanted to get into the ring with the Filipino great. There’s absolutely zero reason for Pacquiao to take that fight though.

Every big matchup Khan has received, he’s tanked in.

He was destroyed by Danny Garcia, knocked out cold by Canelo Alvarez and completely outclassed by Terence Crawford. His career-record of 33-5 isn’t impressive as he’s scored a lot of wins over middling competition. I’ll give him credit for never backing down from a big name, but each time he’s faced a top-tier opponent, he has wilted.

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from talking big. After his win Friday night he called for a bout with Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia at the end of the year.

Pacquiao is a bit busy right now, as he’ll face Keith Thurman on July 20.

We’ll see if Pacquiao gives Khan the time of day or focuses on other, more interesting fights.