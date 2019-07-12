VIDEO: Aspen Ladd's Weigh-In For UFC Fight Night Was Scary

Aspen Ladd is one of the UFC’s bright young stars. Clearly the company wants to feature her as often as possible and she’ll be headlining this weekend’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ against Germaine de Randamie. Unfortunately, things got off to an awful start at Friday’s weigh-in.

Ladd was clearly struggling to stand while attempting to make the 135-pound limit for the event. She looked skeletal, pale and drawn, as if she was about to pass out after stripping down behind a curtain. It was truly scary.

Check it out:

That’s truly terrifying and it’s fair to be legitimately worried about her health.

Cutting weight is arguably the worst part of combat sports. It can get downright dangerous as fighters seek to weigh in as low as possible to give themselves an advantage when they re-hydrate and compete at a more normal weight. This is the latest example of a competitor likely taking things too far to get to her desired weight class.

Ladd is 8-0 in her professional career and will be facing de Randamie, the UFC’s former featherweight champion who is 8-3 and has won four bouts in a row. So Ladd was up against a difficult test already, but obviously the weight cut may have made things even more difficult.

She tweeted after the weigh-in to reassure her fans but clearly didn’t look great:

Here’s hoping she’s OK.