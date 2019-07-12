Did Nike Hint at Return of Red Giants Jerseys?

After more than a 10-year hiatus, it appears that the New York Giants controversial red alternate jersey may be making a triumphant return.

Recently launched on Fanatics, Nike has released a red Saquon Barkley jersey available now for $79.99.

Nike just released a Saquon Barkley New York Giants Nike Red Jersey. Is this a sign of things to come with a potential Red Jersey addition for Big Blue? Purchase your Saquon Barkley Red Jersey right here: https://t.co/NwxeZqTfLM Use Code: 24SHIP to receive Free Shipping pic.twitter.com/r53jlzvXVO — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) July 12, 2019

Although this may just be Nike releasing a different color style Giants jersey, it could be hinting towards the return of the red alternate jersey this upcoming season.

In 2005, the Giants debuted their red alternate jersey, which they wore for one game each season before eliminating the jerseys entirely at the end of the 2007 season. Known for their classic blue home and white away jerseys, the red jersey was received with a bevy of criticism. It was bizarre to see a team that’s nicknamed “Big Blue” wear a red jersey. To make matters worse, the team failed to win a single game while wearing the alternate jerseys from 2005-2007.

Whether this is an indication of the Giants retuning to their controversial alternate jersey or not, it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.