Gerry Callahan Out at WEEI After 20 Years

Gerry Callahan is out at WEEI, the longtime sports talk radio morning host announced on his Twitter today:
WEEI has been in a state of tumult and ratings losses to the rival Sports Hub 98.5 since Entercom acquired CBS Radio but this still qualifies as at least a mild shocker. Callahan had been part of the morning show for a very long time, previously hosting it with Kirk Minihane and before that John Dennis.
Chad Finn of the Boston Globe has thoughts on what’s next:
If there are any further reactions or developments to this news, we will update this story.
