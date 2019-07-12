Gerry Callahan Out at WEEI After 20 Years

Gerry Callahan is out at WEEI, the longtime sports talk radio morning host announced on his Twitter today:

Well, that was fun. After 20 years in morning drive, I did my last show on WEEI this morning. Thanks to all who listened. Unfortunately, this ain’t a movie. Sometimes the bad guys win. Much more to come. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 12, 2019

WEEI has been in a state of tumult and ratings losses to the rival Sports Hub 98.5 since Entercom acquired CBS Radio but this still qualifies as at least a mild shocker. Callahan had been part of the morning show for a very long time, previously hosting it with Kirk Minihane and before that John Dennis.

Chad Finn of the Boston Globe has thoughts on what’s next:

According to sources with knowledge of Entercom's thinking, the plan is to move @greghillWAAF to take over the WEEI morning show in three weeks. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) July 12, 2019

If there are any further reactions or developments to this news, we will update this story.