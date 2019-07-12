VIDEO: Mike Trout Homered While Wearing Tyler Skaggs' Jersey

The Los Angeles Angels are honoring Tyler Skaggs tonight after the 27-year-old pitcher died on July 1. Skaggs’ mother threw out the first pitch, and Mike Trout wore his No. 45 jersey as a tribute. Trout honored his friend in an even better manner in his first at-bat.

On the first pitch Trout saw while wearing Skaggs’ jersey, he launched a 454-foot bomb to left-center.

Check this out:

No. 45 goes yard. pic.twitter.com/9FYs72Xffp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

Trout also took his time going around the bases to honor Skaggs:

Mike Trout's 28-second tribute home run trot tonight is his longest on any homer under Statcast tracking — David Adler (@_dadler) July 13, 2019

Trout also wore No. 45 during the All-Star Game as well.

Skaggs’ death clearly hit the Angels organization hard. He was a well-respected and liked teammate. It has shown in the way the team has honored him to this point.