VIDEO: Mike Trout Homered While Wearing Tyler Skaggs' Jersey

The Los Angeles Angels are honoring Tyler Skaggs tonight after the 27-year-old pitcher died on July 1. Skaggs’ mother threw out the first pitch, and Mike Trout wore his No. 45 jersey as a tribute. Trout honored his friend in an even better manner in his first at-bat.

On the first pitch Trout saw while wearing Skaggs’ jersey, he launched a 454-foot bomb to left-center.

Trout also took his time going around the bases to honor Skaggs:

Trout also wore No. 45 during the All-Star Game as well.

Skaggs’ death clearly hit the Angels organization hard. He was a well-respected and liked teammate. It has shown in the way the team has honored him to this point.

