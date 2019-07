Tyler Skagg's mother, Debbie Skaggs, throws the first pitch in tonight's home game. The first game back in Anaheim since the loss of Tyler. #45 ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/WWsjpOMsoT — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 13, 2019

The Angels are hosting the Mariners in their first game in Anaheim since the untimely death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Tonight, on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, his mother, Debbie, through out the first pitch before the game in a profoundly emotional moment. Amidst all that, she threw a perfect strike.

