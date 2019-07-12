VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Wins 45-Shot Rally

In what will go down as one of the greatest moments of the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament, No. 1 Novak Djokovic won a 45-shot rally against No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut to take a 5-2 advantage in the third set.

Even sped up, the 45 shot Djokovic rally win takes awhile to happen pic.twitter.com/dFlY2EDxQJ — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 12, 2019

It was an impressive rally on a break point that Djokovic ultimately won. Djokovic would go on to win the game and at the moment, he is just one set away from earning his 25th Grand Slam final appearance.

As Djokovic looks to earn another Grand Slam title appearance, No. 2 Roger Federer and No. 3 Rafael Nadal will face off at 10:45 A.M. ET to earn a spot in the Wimbledon final.