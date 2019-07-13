2019 Wimbledon Men's Final: Djokovic vs. Federer - How to Watch

Two of the greatest men’s tennis players are once again taking to the court in the Wimbledon Men’s Final for the first time since 2015.

Neither Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer are strangers toward each other in big matches like Wimbledon or elsewhere, and Sunday’s final would mark the 48th overall time both have faced off against one another in a major tournament,

Currently, Djokovic leads the rivalry with 25 overall wins over Federer in the 47 total matches to date. Djokovic has won the last three overall matches against Federer, twice last year, defeating him last in the semifinals at the ATP Masters in Paris.

Djokovic also owns the last two men’s finals wins at Wimbledon over Federer, defeating him in 2014 and 2015.

Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7(7)-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 5-4 on Friday to advance to Sunday’s final. Djokovic cruised through his semifinal 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the earlier match of Friday’s semifinals.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s men’s final at Wimbledon:

When is it?

The Men’s Final at the Wimbledon Championships is on Sunday, July 14th at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT.

What channel is it on? How can I stream it?

The Men’s Final at the Wimbledon Championships will be aired live on TV on ESPN and The Tennis Channel. It can be streamed on ESPN+ along with TV streaming apps like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu.