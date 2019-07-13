How to Watch AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW returns tonight with their Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, Florida. Here is everything you need to know to watch the event:
What time does it start?
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.
How to watch and stream AEW Fight for the Fallen.
AEW Fight for the Fallen will be streaming on B/R Live.
AEW Fight for the Fallen price
Free.
Pre-Show details
The Buy In pre-show begins at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for free on B/R Live.
Fight for the Fallen match card:
- The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes
- Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
- Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian
- SoCal Uncensored vs. The Lucha Brothers
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
- Britt Baker & Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima & Bea Priestley
- Dark Order vs. Angelico & Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
- Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara
Comments