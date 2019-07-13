Red Sox Send Two Prospects, Cash Considerations to Orioles For Andrew Cashner

The Boston Red Sox were reportedly on the hunt for another arm to add to their rotation after learning Nathan Eovaldi wouldn’t be back as soon as they expected. They’ve found one two weeks before the trade deadline. The team announced they acquired righty Andrew Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two minor-leaguers and cash considerations.

The #RedSox today acquired RHP Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league INF Noelberth Romero and minor league OF Elio Prado. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

Cashner is a solid, if unspectacular, arm to add to a group that’s struggled to find consistency all season. So far, Cashner has a 9-3 record with a 3.83 ERA and 6.2 K/9. It seems likely Cashner will slot in behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez. His presence will give Alex Cora some flexibility when Eovaldi does return; there have been discussions of having Eovaldi come out of the bullpen and perhaps act as the de facto closer.

The Red Sox needed something. Cashner isn’t a splashy move, but it’s a solid one, and Dave Dombrowski didn’t need to sell the farm to get the deal done. After retaining all key members other than Craig Kimbrel from their World Series team, the Sox clearly have the talent. They just need to capitalize on it before it’s too late.