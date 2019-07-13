Video: Choir Singing Outside Carnegie Hall in New York City Power Outage

There is an ongoing power outage in New York City that is affecting thousands of people right now, on the 42nd anniversary of the infamous NYC blackout in 1977. Citizens are directing traffic, while others are gathered in the streets watching an impromptu performance of choirs who were apparently supposed to be performing at Carnegie Hall this evening are making the best of a suboptimal situation.
If you happen to be in New York City and are affected by these outages, try your best to stay cool and hopefully this will pass sooner than later.
