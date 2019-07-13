Video: Choir Singing Outside Carnegie Hall in New York City Power Outage

There is an ongoing power outage in New York City that is affecting thousands of people right now, on the 42nd anniversary of the infamous NYC blackout in 1977. Citizens are directing traffic, while others are gathered in the streets watching an impromptu performance of choirs who were apparently supposed to be performing at Carnegie Hall this evening are making the best of a suboptimal situation.

A power outage in New York, but it couldn’t stop the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, creating a makeshift stage right outside Carnegie Hall. #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/fPQJzvTS1t — Ravi Agrawal (@RaviReports) July 14, 2019

I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc #Blackout pic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel — Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019

Now this is what turning lemons into lemonade is all about! We can hear singing from the streets below…the entire @carnegiehall choir including conductor are putting on an impromptu concert by singing outside during the blackout! #NYCBlackout #BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout pic.twitter.com/ll5ocnGYvc — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) July 14, 2019

If you happen to be in New York City and are affected by these outages, try your best to stay cool and hopefully this will pass sooner than later.