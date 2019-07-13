Video: Albert Almora Had Classic Reaction to Wrigley Field Bleacher Brawl

Today is one of those days in Chicago that was created in a lab for there to be some type of altercation in the Wrigley Field bleachers. It was a very hot weekend afternoon in which one feels like he can drink a thousand beers. As Wrigley has undergone renovations, those aisles have become very crowded and, whether that was ultimately the cause for this or not, as the day goes on tensions can become high.

Albert Almora, watching from his perch in centerfield, had a classic reaction when a fan gets shoved down several rows. The fan gets knocked down, but he gets up again, and then there’s a scrum where it becomes hard to make out exactly what’s happening.

