Simona Halep Defeats Serena Williams for Wimbledon Title

It’s official. Wimbledon has a first-time champion. Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in dominating fashion on Sunday morning to claim the trophy and title of Wimbledon champion.

Simona Halep made her mom's dream come true by winning @Wimbledon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oVXcdDQYqY — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2019

The Romanian was as good as she’s ever been against Williams in the biggest moment of her career, sweeping the seven-time Wimbledon champion in two straight sets. Currently ranked seventh among all women tennis players in the world, Halep defeated some big names in her quest to be named Wimbledon champion, ending Coco Gauff’s unlikely run before taking down Williams nearly without breaking a sweat.

Even Williams couldn’t help but smile after the match and simply say, “She literally played outta her mind.” A great victory for Halep, and at only 27, it seems quite likely we’ll see her in a big moment again very soon.