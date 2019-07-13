WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested for Public Intoxication

Jeff Hardy was reportedly arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach on Friday evening. The WWE wrestler was released on Saturday morning on bail.

WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested for Drunk in Public https://t.co/bc9QdkPaGr — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2019

Also known as Brother Nero, this isn’t the first time Hardy has had trouble with the law. Just last year, he was arrested for DWI in North Carolina. Hardy recently underwent knee surgery and has been rehabbing over the last few months.

Hardy’s struggle with substance abuse was documented in last year’s WWE documentary, “WWE 24: Hardys Woken.” The 41-year old returned to the WWE for the third time in 2017, and won the Smackdown tag team championship in April with his brother, Matt Hardy.