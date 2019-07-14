Baker Mayfield's Wedding Was Tasteful and Elegant

Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson married on July 6 but few details and even fewer photos had been available for public consumption. With anticipation at a fever pitch for those glamorous shots, the Cleveland Browns quarterback broke the dam early Sunday morning via Instagram.

As you can see, this was a very tasteful affair. The couple wed in Malibu, California, but their Tree of Life vibe could very well be the backdrop for a Nicholas Sparks type ceremony set in old Charleston. Hanging ornaments danced around in a golden-hour light to create pure magic.

The bride’s dress was modern and fun, the seating classic and understated, and the bridesmaid dresses had a tip of the cap to spring. We can all agree, though, that the star of the show was the cake, which was built upon a bed of decorative white roses.

One can only hope we get a closer look at the programs, favors, and other accoutrement from the blessed event. Can never have enough.