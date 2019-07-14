Manchester United Sets Insanely High Price for Paul Pogba Transfer

Manchester United is willing to move star midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, but they won’t make it easy for him to find an exit. United has put a steep price demand on any transfer for Pogba.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Man U. will demand £150 million to give the Frenchman up. That’s nearly double the £89.3 million Pogba cost when United landed him from Juventus in 2016.

Still, it’s not a sure thing Pogba will be elsewhere next season. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club won’t be bullied into selling him.

Pogba has claimed he’d like a “new challenge” amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The 26-year-old is under contract through 2021 and the club has an additional option year on his deal after that.

While he’s incredibly talented, Pogba has struggled with consistency for United. He seemed to flourish under Solskjaer during the 2018-19 season. He was named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year last season after netting 13 goals and finishing with nine assists.

We’ll see how this unfolds, as United clearly doesn’t want to move Pogba, but may have to if the club’s price is met.