Padres Dress Like Manny Machado For Trip to Miami

Manny Machado is heading home this week, as his San Diego Padres are headed east to face the Miami Marlins. The rest of the Padres wanted Machado to feel at home on the flight to South Beach, so they all decided to dress just like him for it.

Oh, and they didn’t tell him they were doing it. The pictures are spectacular:

As the #Padres head to Miami — Manny Machado’s hometown — the clubhouse decided to dress like Machado for the plane ride … and didn’t tell him they were doing so. It’s brought *quite* the outfits. pic.twitter.com/syNdOM7qtO — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) July 15, 2019

Fernando Tatis Jr. wrote “Sky is the limit” — (Manny’s tattoo, and what was on his shoes during his introductory #Padres press conference) — and “$300m” on his flourescent green shoes. #DressLikeMannyDay pic.twitter.com/9JcTBKiGHO — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) July 15, 2019

Dress like Manny 😎 pic.twitter.com/6r4WNIlkeX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2019

Off to Miami 😎🏝 pic.twitter.com/Lqo8dmMfmU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2019

That’s just phenomenal.

The Padres were just swept by the Atlanta Braves in a tough weekend series. They hit the All-Star break at .500 but have now fallen to 45-48. Still, it’s great to see the team showing great chemistry even after a few difficult defeats this weekend.

Machado has had a profound impact on the Padres this year both on the field and in the clubhouse. His teammates have raved about him, so this fun game of dress-up to honor him was awesome.