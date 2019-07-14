Padres Dress Like Manny Machado For Trip to Miami

Manny Machado is heading home this week, as his San Diego Padres are headed east to face the Miami Marlins. The rest of the Padres wanted Machado to feel at home on the flight to South Beach, so they all decided to dress just like him for it.
Oh, and they didn’t tell him they were doing it. The pictures are spectacular:
That’s just phenomenal.
The Padres were just swept by the Atlanta Braves in a tough weekend series. They hit the All-Star break at .500 but have now fallen to 45-48. Still, it’s great to see the team showing great chemistry even after a few difficult defeats this weekend.
Machado has had a profound impact on the Padres this year both on the field and in the clubhouse. His teammates have raved about him, so this fun game of dress-up to honor him was awesome.
Comments