VIDEO: Fernando Tatis Jr. Moves in Mysterious Ways

It’s tough to set a price point on Fernando Tatis Jr. stock because it could have an absurdly high ceiling. The five-tool shortstop has been brilliant through his first 57 Major League games, putting up a .330/.398/.611 slash. He’s blasted 14 longballs, nine doubles and five triples while swiping 14 bags and playing exceptional defense.

The numbers are spectacular and is the artistry, day in and day out.

On Sunday, Tatis was picked off from first base but escaped consequence by channeling Benny Rodriguez in a pickle.

Is a human body supposed to bend like that? Asking for an old guy.

I’d make a Matrix reference here but I’m not confident we’re still, as a society, alluding to the Matrix like we did in days gone by. We may need a more current and relevant cultural reference point in these situations.