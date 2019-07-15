PM Roundup: Alycia Debnam-Carey; Pernell Whitaker Dies; Coach K Says Zion Williamson Was Out of Shape

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ready for the alarm today.
Alycia’s character gone?: Fans are wondering what’s going on with Alycia Debnam-Carey on The Walking Dead. Her character, Alicia, may soon be joining the ranks of the fallen.
Sweet Pea hit by car, killed: Pernell Whitaker was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car in Virginia Beach. Whitaker was a long-time pound-for-pound boxing king and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all-time. He was 55.
Coach K says Zion wasn’t ready: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says Zion Williamson was out of shape heading into Summer League and never should have been playing.
