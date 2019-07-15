PM Roundup: Alycia Debnam-Carey; Pernell Whitaker Dies; Coach K Says Zion Williamson Was Out of Shape

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ready for the alarm today.

Alycia’s character gone?: Fans are wondering what’s going on with Alycia Debnam-Carey on The Walking Dead. Her character, Alicia, may soon be joining the ranks of the fallen.

Sweet Pea hit by car, killed: Pernell Whitaker was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car in Virginia Beach. Whitaker was a long-time pound-for-pound boxing king and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all-time. He was 55.

Coach K says Zion wasn’t ready: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says Zion Williamson was out of shape heading into Summer League and never should have been playing.

Tweet of the Day:

when your head says "watch a tennis match," but your heart says "sell springfield a monorail." pic.twitter.com/pvM74WkdS1 — maggie serota (@maggieserota) July 15, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ezekiel Elliott May Hold Out, But He’s Not Holding All the Cards

Four Potential Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney

Madden QB Ratings Have Been Released and They Are Terrible

Federer-Djokovic Classic Gets ESPN Highest Wimbledon Final Ratings in Seven Years

Around the Sports Internet:

The Cavaliers are set to release J.R. Smith

Predicting the NBA’s next breakout stars

Robbie Gould and the 49ers came to an agreement on a new contract

Ranking the top 100 players in the NFL

Song of the Day: