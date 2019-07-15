Longtime Titans LB Derrick Morgan Announces Retirement

Former Titans linebacker and current free agent Derrick Morgan has announced his retirement. The nine-year NFL veteran played his whole career in Tennessee.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, given Morgan was only 30 and the announcement comes this far along in the offseason. But we’ve seen younger players retire with regularity over the last several years as the players grow more and more conscious about the impact of football on life after the fact.

Morgan will retire with 44.5 sacks in 118 games played, a steady presence on the edge who finishes his career with over 300 combined tackles. Morgan wasn’t a game-changer, but Tennessee appreciated his steady contributions on and off the field. Morgan hangs up the cleats, and the free agent market grows a bit thinner.