Madden 20 Ratings: Players With 99 Rating Revealed

Madden NFL 20 is due to be released on August 2 and on Monday the game’s player ratings were released. While we already discussed the absurd quarterback ratings, we’ve now learned which players were rewarded with the sought after 99 ratings.

There are four 99-rated players at the time of the game’s launch. As you’d probably expect, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of them. Donald has won back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards, has been named First-team All-Pro four years in a row and led the NFL in sacks last season with 20.5. The 28-year-old was an easy pick.

Another obvious selection was Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack was dominant for long stretches of the 2018 season as well, as he racked up 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Mack is a three-time First-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. I mean, look, he’s a 99.

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also the recipient of a top rating. He’s coming off a season in which he finished third in the NFL in receptions (115), second in receiving yards (1,572) and fifth in touchdowns (11). He’s been named First-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons and is a three-time Pro Bowler. That said, giving Hopkins a 99 over Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and others was a bold choice. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve it, but it wasn’t an obvious pick.

The final 99 was Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, which was another interesting choice. Wagner finished fourth in the NFL in tackles last season with 138, had 11 passes defended, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. Wagner is a four-time First-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Wagner is great, but I’m not sure he’s a lock as a 99. Then again, it’s not my game to make the decisions on.

I’m sure these ratings will be debated until the game is released and the first round of updates comes from EA.