Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 15 Pounds in 10 Days

Phil Mickelson has not been playing good golf lately. There’s the occasional glimpse of his short-game artistry and masterful scrambling skills, but more often than not it gives way to a prolonged blowup. It’s been a long, long time since he was in competition at a major.
Approaching The Open Championship, the sweet-swinging lefty has hit the hard reset button. Here he is, looking svelte and proclaiming to be of improved body, mind, and soul.
Do I suddenly think that Mickelson is going to be a factor thanks to a miracle cleanse? Not really, but then again there’s something to be said about turning over a new leaf and shedding baggage.
A Mickelson-approved nutrition line — which the groundwork is being laid here for — would be wild. That’s not to say I wouldn’t be keenly interested. Give me those calves at all costs.
