Golf

Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 15 Pounds in 10 Days

Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 15 Pounds in 10 Days

Golf

Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 15 Pounds in 10 Days

By 45 minutes ago

By: |

Phil Mickelson has not been playing good golf lately. There’s the occasional glimpse of his short-game artistry and masterful scrambling skills, but more often than not it gives way to a prolonged blowup. It’s been a long, long time since he was in competition at a major.

Approaching The Open Championship, the sweet-swinging lefty has hit the hard reset button. Here he is, looking svelte and proclaiming to be of improved body, mind, and soul.

Do I suddenly think that Mickelson is going to be a factor thanks to a miracle cleanse? Not really, but then again there’s something to be said about turning over a new leaf and shedding baggage.

A Mickelson-approved nutrition line — which the groundwork is being laid here for — would be wild. That’s not to say I wouldn’t be keenly interested. Give me those calves at all costs.

, , , Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home