Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 15 Pounds in 10 Days

Phil Mickelson has not been playing good golf lately. There’s the occasional glimpse of his short-game artistry and masterful scrambling skills, but more often than not it gives way to a prolonged blowup. It’s been a long, long time since he was in competition at a major.

Approaching The Open Championship, the sweet-swinging lefty has hit the hard reset button. Here he is, looking svelte and proclaiming to be of improved body, mind, and soul.

Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right. I’ll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣’s pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019

Do I suddenly think that Mickelson is going to be a factor thanks to a miracle cleanse? Not really, but then again there’s something to be said about turning over a new leaf and shedding baggage.

A Mickelson-approved nutrition line — which the groundwork is being laid here for — would be wild. That’s not to say I wouldn’t be keenly interested. Give me those calves at all costs.