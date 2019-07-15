Roundup: Monica Lewinsky Fire Tweet, Richard Seymour in the Money at World Series of Poker, Robert Kraft New Girlfriend

Jennifer Lopez, who had to reschedule her Madison Square Garden show after the NYC blackout … Monica Lewinsky had a fire tweet … Richard Seymour won nearly $60k in the World Series of Poker … 146 days early, Soulja Boy released from jail … Robert Kraft has a new mystery girlfriend … Tony Romo repeats as celebrity golf tournament champ … Juul CEO tells parents he’s sorry that teens are getting addicted to it … “Michigan football’s donor-funded South Africa trip cost $1.19 million” … Starbucks is going to stop selling newspapers … “Watch the US Coast Guard board a narco-sub carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine” … How Square is leading to more tips … Diane Keaton says she hasn’t been on a date in 35 years.

The dangers of YouTube’s algorithm [Wired]

Bruce Feldman’s 50 biggest freaks in college football [Athletic]

“TikTok stars are preparing to take over the Internet” [Atlantic]

You know how you always hear about protesters getting paid? That’s actually happening with some of these people who purport to be against a fur coat ban [Intercept]

Glenn Greenwald is facing threats over his reporting on the Bolsonaro regime in Brazil [Washington Post]

Fox Sports executive Michael Mulvihill: “Across the big four broadcast networks, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 and NBC Sports Network, viewers watched more than 1 trillion — as in 12 zeroes after the 1 — minutes” watching live sports [THR]

20,000 people in Milwaukee celebrate Giannis’s MVP

Great white shark on great white shark crime

Compilation of Norm Macdonald riffing on Jon Lovitz