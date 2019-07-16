Brian Sieman Promoted to Clippers TV Play-By-Play, Noah Eagle Leading Candidate for Radio

The Clippers will have an exciting new team on the court with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season, and will also have some new announcers.

The Big Lead has learned that replacing the legendary retiring television play-by-play broadcaster Ralph Lawler will be Brian Sieman, who has been on the team’s radio call for nine seasons.

Noah Eagle, son of famous play-by-play voice Ian Eagle, has emerged as a strong candidate to replace for Sieman on radio on 570 AM. Eagle, who just graduated from Syracuse, has worked NBA Summer League for NBATV, and has also hosted shows on SiriusXM on the ESPNU and NBA channels.

As Andrew Marchand reported earlier today, the Clippers tried to hire YES Nets analysts Sarah Kustok and Richard Jefferson to be color commentators on their broadcast, but the two turned opted to turn down the opportunities.