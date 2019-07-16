Charles Barkley: Joel Embiid Needs to Get 'Fat Butt in Shape'

Charles Barkley sure was Charles Barkley today on Get Up. When asked about the Philadelphia 76ers, Barkley had some praise but made sure to note Joel Embiid needs to get his “fat butt” in shape.

Barkley said he was called fat early in his career, which ended up being a positive for him. So, perhaps this was more of a motivating message than a criticism.

This isn’t the first time someone has brought up Embiid’s weight. Embiid’s foe Andre Drummond also uttered the other F-word when describing Embiid a few years back. Of course, it wasn’t wise:

Andre Drummond called Joel Embiid "fat" and "out of shape" 10 days ago. Looks like Embiid didn't forget those comments.pic.twitter.com/jatBiNwh8f — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 3, 2018

It’s always a treat to get Barkley’s take on these types of situations. An A-list guest if there ever was one.