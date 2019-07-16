Dion Waiters Slimmed Way Down, Admits Jokes About His Body Made Him Depressed

Dion Waiters has not been in the best shape of his life for the past few years. His on-court production — save for a rough 2017-18 — has remained fairly steady. He has always been and will always be an exceptionally streaky player.
The three-point enthusiast, who has had to find his conditioning after undergoing ankle surgery in 2018, took to Instagram to share a personal message about how the comments about his body have impacted him.
View this post on Instagram
Last year when I came off 1 of the most depressing & frustrating times of my life. Coming off injury & not feeling like myself nor looking like myself I was in a dark place mentally & physically , Because the game I love so much was taken away due to season ending surgery. Now a days with this social media ran world they laughed at me made jokes etc not knowing what I was battling or going through everyday. So instead of me joining the circus I told myself you from (Philly) you’ve been through worst shit in your life than this. So I promise myself I would work my ass off & get back to where I was before the injury. I’m not done yet but I kno somebody in the world prolli needed to hear this. Stay positive block out the outside noise & grind. #Philly🧀 #stayTune
Waiters’ words are another reminder that there are actual human beings filling out those jerseys. Good on him for finding positivity and motivation at the end of the social media rainbow.
He looks like a new man and could translate into more success in the coming years.
Comments