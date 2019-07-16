Dion Waiters Slimmed Way Down, Admits Jokes About His Body Made Him Depressed

Dion Waiters has not been in the best shape of his life for the past few years. His on-court production — save for a rough 2017-18 — has remained fairly steady. He has always been and will always be an exceptionally streaky player.

The three-point enthusiast, who has had to find his conditioning after undergoing ankle surgery in 2018, took to Instagram to share a personal message about how the comments about his body have impacted him.

Waiters’ words are another reminder that there are actual human beings filling out those jerseys. Good on him for finding positivity and motivation at the end of the social media rainbow.

He looks like a new man and could translate into more success in the coming years.