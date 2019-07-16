ESPN College Football Broadcast Teams for 2019

ESPN has announced its college football broadcasting teams for the fall. Since you can’t tell the players without a program, below is a handy guide for who is working what.

The top of the network’s depth chart remains largely unchanged, though there are some notable adjustments from last year. The Thursday night ESPN crew has received a makeover and is being placed in the capable hands of Adam Amin and Matt Hasselback. Friday nights will feature a rotating analyst and some big names like Louis Riddick, Jim Mora, and Gene Chizik have been tapped.

Announcements like this are a telltale sign that college football is just around the corner, which ranks near the top of all annual realizations.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

ESPN Saturday Night Primetime: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

ESPN and ABC Saturday: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

ESPN and ABC Saturday: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill

ESPN and ABC Saturday: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

ESPN and ABC Saturday: Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich

ESPN and ABC Saturday: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Olivia Dekker

ESPN Thursday: Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Molly McGrath

ESPN and ESPN2 Friday: Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Gene Chizik, Jim Mora, Paul Carcaterra [Note: Analyst will Rotate]

ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday: Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden

ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday: Clay Matvick, Ryan Leaf

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday: Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison

SEC Network Saturday Night: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

SEC Network: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport

SEC Network: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Longhorn Network: Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks and Taylor Davis

ESPNU Thursday – HBCU: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons