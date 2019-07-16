NBA 2K20 Player Ratings are Mind-Boggling

Yesterday, the top 20 rated players in the upcoming NBA 2K20 video game were released. The list featured several head-scratching overall totals:

LeBron James, 97 Kawhi Leonard, 97 Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96 Kevin Durant, 96 James Harden, 96 Stephen Curry, 95 Anthony Davis, 94 Paul George, 93 Damian Lillard, 92 Joel Embiid, 91 Kyrie Irving, 91 Nikola Jokic, 90 Russell Westbrook, 90 Klay Thompson, 89 Karl-Anthony Towns, 89 Jimmy Butler, 88 Kemba Walker, 88 Donovan Mitchell, 88 Rudy Gobert, 88 Blake Griffin, 88

The first glaring issue is with the very first and highest player listed: LeBron James. It’s inexcusable to say LeBron is the best player in the NBA right now. He is coming off a season where he was barely top-five, if he even was, and showed noticeable decline across the board. He should be behind Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James Harden in terms of 2K overalls. Maybe even Steph Curry and his new star teammate, Anthony Davis.

Speaking of Durant, how is he fourth with only a 96 overall? Uh, unless they are knocking him down a puzzling few points for injury, which seems extremely unlikely, this doesn’t make sense. Durant was by far the best player in the NBA last season and should be rated as a 99 overall. The only 99 rated player, that is.

Joel Embiid and Damian Lillard being behind Paul George is another one of the many issues here. George is one of the NBA’s best two-way players but not nearly the difference maker that Embiid and Lillard are. If anyone deserves a video game boost based on their style, it’s without question video game-like, Lillard. Klay Thompson even has a strong case to be ranked ahead of George (and a few others).

As frustrating as these are, and they are so, the game looks awesome and the sales should be through the roof with so many key players now being with new basketball teams.

But, come on, LeBron and others over Durant?