NFL Players Have Hilarious Reactions to Their Madden 20 Ratings

It’s that time of year. As NFL players, rookies and veterans alike, all get ready to report to training camp to prepare for the upcoming NFL seasons, they also learn about their virtual fate.

With the Madden 20 video game set to come out in about two weeks on August 2 (July 30th if you pre-ordered the special editions), NFL players are now learning about their ratings in the game.

EA Sports, the game’s developer, released the ratings on Monday. Only four players earned the distinctive “99” overall rating – Rams’ defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack, and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Three others came in at “98” overall and five more at 97, rounding out the top 12 players in the game at launch.

Player ratings get adjusted throughout the season as Madden rating adjusters travel to NFL games throughout the season to evaluate players growth and decline alike. ESPN even did a story about the new “greatest job in sports.”

However, there are many, many NFL players who are not happy about their Madden ratings, something that has dramatically, probably, bruised their egos just a bit, or to spin it positively, put a (virtual) chip on their shoulders entering the new NFL season.

Numerous NFL stars have taken to Twitter to discuss, and even convince you to protest the game, because of their low ratings.

NFL Twitter didn’t hold back.

Some players were cool with it and stayed positive.

Your favorite @NFL players talk Madden Ratings 😁 Click to see all of the #Madden20 Player Ratings: https://t.co/MpUmRKdxUK pic.twitter.com/A8YkGHcnOK — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 15, 2019

Some players called the game out due to their low ratings.

HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it….PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx. UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain’t playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZwn4ZNeZl — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 15, 2019

Some had their own fun after learning of their 84 rating to start the new Madden year.

Damn since I got the 84 madden rating I just purchased this shirt so fresh pic.twitter.com/pBmfnKz3ni — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) July 15, 2019

A few teams learned of their virtual fate together.

A 70 rating in #Madden20?@tdhathlete has something to say about that. pic.twitter.com/DnaNHiOr2f — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 15, 2019

🚨 #Madden20 ratings are out 🚨 Our guys had some good guesses for their overall number this season.@EAMaddenNFL | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/0jxPL38mtn — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 15, 2019

While others defended their teammates and peers who were also rated too low.

Michael Thomas and Honeybadger definitely didn't agree with Madden 20's 92 rating of Drew Brees 😬 pic.twitter.com/CogkvMSkcU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 16, 2019

Shoutout madden 99 club but how in the hell isnt Tom Brady & Pat Mahomes not a 99. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 13, 2019

Kirk Cousins 81 overall.

Be honest. I’m saying too low. #maddenratings #Madden20 — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) July 16, 2019

And apparently, the Madden ratings helped Patriots quarterback Tom Brady get incredibly faster.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

And even the people at EA Sports had fun with the six-time Super Bowl winner Brady.

For an early look at Madden 20, check out our review of the beta that came out during the E3 weekend last month.