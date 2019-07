Ayesha Curry is somewhat of a lightning rod figure on social media, and it appears as though her doing the Milly Rock dance has become a polarizing topic on the internets. Stephen Curry watched along but it’s hard to totally make an appraisal on his reaction to this moment.

If you’re wondering about the origins of what the hell all of this is, the Milly Rock apparently originated with this 2014 video that has nearly 20 million views on YouTube: