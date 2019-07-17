British Open 2019 - Live Stream, TV Coverage Schedule, Odds, Purse and Starting Time

For the first time since 1951, The Open returns to Northern Ireland as the best golfers in the world take the greens at the Portrush Royal Golf Club looking to win this year’s last major.

What Time Does The Open Championship Start?

The Open takes place from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21st. The first tee time is 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 5 a.m. ET on Saturday and 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The Open Championship Live Stream

The Open Championships can be seen on TV on The Golf Channel and NBC Sports. The Open Championship can be streamed on GolfChannel.com, the Golf Channel app, The Open.com, and the NBCSports app. You can also stream it using a free trial on FuboTV.

Open Championship TV Schedule

Thursday, July 18: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Golf Channel

Friday, July 19: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Golf Channel

Saturday, July 20: 4:30-7 a.m. ET Golf Channel

Saturday, July 20: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET NBC

Sunday, July 21: 4:30-7 a.m. ET Golf Channel

Sunday, July 21: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC

British Open Odds

Hometown hero Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite entering this weekend’s tournament at +800, according to Super Book USA, with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson right behind him at +1000 and +1200, respectively. Other notable names expected to contend are Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods at +1600.

Who won the British Open last year?

Italian Francisco Molinari won The Open last year while McIlroy finished tied for second with three other players by two shots.

Picks to Win The Open Championship

Brian Giuffra of The Big Lead predicts Jon Rahm will win the tournament, though he does think Rory Mcilroy and Matt Kuchar will contend.

British Open Purse

The total purse for the British Open is $10.75 million. The winner takes home $1,935,000.