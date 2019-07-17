Canelo Alvarez's Reported Two Choices are Dangerous

According to Chris Mannix, Canelo Alvarez has two options: Gennady “GGG” Golovkin or Sergey Kovalev. Mannix added DAZN isn’t likely to pay Canelo a mega purse to fight anyone else.

Neither of these are ideal fights for Canelo inside the ring. Everyone outside of Canelo’s camp and the judges know GGG actually beat Canelo twice. Even as the years pass by, GGG remains the better overall fighter. If the trilogy fight takes place outside of Las Vegas, Canelo is in danger of losing the advantage the judges always give him.

It’s still hard to see him facing off against Kovalev. Despite being broken down, Kovalev is a much bigger fighter and would cause a serious size mismatch. If this fight was being rumored three years ago, nobody would have given Canelo the slightest of hope against the massive “Krusher.”

This is not to say Canelo is going to lose to them both. Previous fights have shown how difficult it is to convince the judges Canelo lost. And neither GGG or Kovalev are as vicious in the ring as they once were. But these are two very dangerous and losable fights for the biggest draw in the sport.

UPDATE: https://twitter.com/mikecoppinger/status/1151545243570851840