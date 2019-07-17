David Price Blasts Dennis Eckersley as Feud Reignites

David Price and Dennis Eckersley really don’t like each other. Their long-standing feud has been going on for several years now and it was blown open again on Wednesday.

In a Boston Globe article on Tuesday, Eckersley claimed he didn’t plan to ever speak to Price again. That set Price off.

Here’s what Eckersley said about their feud that began in 2017:

“I didn’t know how to deal with that. I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never,” Eckersley said in the article. “I don’t really give a (expletive) one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”

Here’s the story on how the whole feud began:

In 2017, Price took umbrage with Eckersley saying “Yuck” during a NESN broadcast when stats were shown from Eduardo Rodriguez’s rehab start in Pawtucket. During a team flight later that summer, Price reportedly mocked Eckersley several times. After the incident, Price did not apologize, and Eckersley declined the team’s efforts to set up a meeting between the two.

On Wednesday Price tweeted the following in response:

I had a meeting set up to apologize to him and he backed out that day. Get your facts right… — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

Because ECK needs attention!! Same as every broadcast…hahah 8 pitches are thrown and he’s sitting there talking about something he did 30 years ago (with zero mention of what’s going on) — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

Then Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo posted the following today:

David Price on Dennis Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/bew0LDKKLn — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

More Price on Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/xqFZeXq5HN — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

Price on Eckersley/Stroman feud from a couple weeks ago: "Have you seen videos of Eckersley pitching? Have you seen the stuff that he did when he struck somebody out? Really? Shooting them with a finger gun? Come on. Stroman is out there yelling, ‘Yeah.’ No. He needs to wake up." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

Here’s the story on what Eckersley said about Marcus Stroman and his on-field antics.

So the Red Sox can’t seem to squash the beef between one of their highest-paid players and the color analyst for their broadcasts. That seems like a bad problem to have.